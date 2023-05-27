New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal brought out the poet in him to take a dig at the Modi government as it's due to complete nine years on May 30. He penned a short poem which was rich in consonance claiming that the politics was divided while 'achche din' subsided during the 9 years of Modi government.

He tweeted his poem from his twitter handle wherein he alleged that institutions were "captured" while society was "ruptured". Sibal extolled the voters to bring in a change of guard in the ensuing 2024 general elections. "Let us now pray for change in 2024," Sibal wrote. "Nine years of Modi, media is 'Godi' and India is Modi. Fear and deception, no need for correction. Politics divided, 'acchhe din' subsided. Opposition is grounded, key leaders are hounded. Institutions captured, society ruptured," he wrote.

The former Union Minister had quit the Congress in May last year. Sibal was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. Sibal also floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice. He served as a cabinet minister during the UPA-1 and UPA-2 governments.

On Friday, the NDA-led government completed nine years in office with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm. Sibal's attack is timed after the saffron party highlighted the achievements of nine years of the NDA government. It said the country has witnessed "all-round development and inclusive growth" under the leadership of Modi.

On the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Sibal said the Parliament symbolises our Republic. "The President is the head of the Republic. The absence of the President in this ceremonial event amounts to devaluing the ethos of our Republic Does the government care!" Sibal tweeted on Friday.

Earlier, the senior advocate took on Union Home Minister Amit Shah who equated the insult to the prime minister as an insult to the country. Sibal gave Shah lessons on Constitution. Sibal, in his understanding of the Constitution, said the PM is not the country but the one who works for it.