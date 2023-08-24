New Delhi: The Delhi Police is likely to record the statements of people concerned in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl by a senior city government officer, officials said on Wednesday. Investigation in the case is underway and the statement of around eight to 10 people connected with the incident will be recorded, a senior officer said.

Premoday Khakha, who has since been suspended by the Delhi government, allegedly raped a minor several times between November 2020 and January 2021 and impregnated her. His wife Seema Rani is accused of giving the girl medicines to terminate her pregnancy. The couple has two children. The minor girl was staying at the residence of the accused, a family friend, after her father passed away in October 2020.

When the survivor informed Rani about the incident, she allegedly blamed her. She also accused Rani of being strict and beating her if she scored poorly in school exams, the survivor said in her police complaint. The girl never told her mother about her ordeal, thinking that she would disbelieve her. The girl returned home with her mother in 2021.

Later, whenever the accused met her in church, he allegedly touched the minor girl inappropriately. The girl stopped attending church after July, the police said. A team will also visit the church in connection with the investigation, they said. A court here on Wednesday extended by 14 days Khakha's judicial custody. Rani has also been sent to jail for another 14 days. They were arrested on Monday after the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate at a city hospital. (PTI)