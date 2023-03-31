New Delhi: Two ground personnel were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing electronic devices from a Delhi-Mumbai cargo airline. The theft was reported by a security officer at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday. The security officer complained that an airlines company had informed them through email that several electronic devices had gone missing from a consignment in a Mumbai-bound flight on March 30.

The devices that were reported to have gone stolen included Fire Bolts smartwatch, Boat airpods, 10 RedMi mobiles and Sony earphone from the arrested accused. The company conducted an internal enquiry and upon questioning the staff, one employee named Pradeep confessed to the theft. When Pradeep was questioned further, he informed that another employee named Mohan Kumar had helped him in the crime.

Police have registered a case under section 379 of IPC at IGI Airport police station against the two employees. DCP Airport said the security officer had lodged the complaint and based on the seriousness, police initiated investigation immediately. The two accused employees were nabbed and police have also recovered several stolen electronic items from the accused. The matter is being probe further, police added.

Police said investigations were being conducted so as to ascertain whether the accused were involved in similar crimes in the past or not. It may be mentioned here that similar thefts have come to the fore earlier at the airport. The police have also arrested many people in those cases and recovered goods from their possession. Despite this, such incidents continue to recur, police addde.