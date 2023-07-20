New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra have hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government after a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced, with the former Congress chief saying that the silence and inaction by the PM led the northeastern state into "anarchy".

Over 120 people have been killed in Manipur in ethnic violence, which first erupted on May 3. The Congress has been repeatedly attacking the Narendra Modi-led regime over the situation in the strife-torn state saying he has not uttered a single word on it.

"Prime Minister’s silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy. INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward," 53-year-old Rahul Gandhi said in a Tweet.

This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier visited Manipur and interacted with members of various communities, has hit out at the Prime Minister.

Moitra, who represents the Krishnagar constituency in the Lok Sabha, said the country is witnessing war crimes in Manipur and this is what the BJP has reduced the country to."Manipur is a civil war. We are witnessing war crimes. This is happening in our country. This is what BJP has reduced Bharat to," Moitra said in a Tweet.

The Congress has also said that it wants a discussion on Manipur in the Monsoon session of Parliament, which begins in the national capital from today July 20.

