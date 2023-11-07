New Delhi : Congress national general secretary Jairam Ramesh on described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a five-year extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana as a "blatant violation" of the election conduct. Ramesh asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) whether it take note of this and act. He pointed out that the PM's announcement came in the midst of the Chhattisgarh election campaign.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Jairam Ramesh said, "A desperate Prime Minister announced a five-year extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana in the midst of the Chhattisgarh election campaign. This is a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Will the @ECISVEEP take note and act? Now, it turns out that the Union Cabinet has not yet approved the extension."

Jairam said that actually, it is not surprising since this is how Mr. Modi functions. "The Cabinet is a non-entity. First his announcement, then Cabinet approval. Recall, November 8 2016? In any case the PMGKY is itself a rebranded and repackaged National Food Security Act, 2013 that as CM Mr. Modi had aggressively opposed," the Congress leader said.

Strongly objecting to the PM's announcement in the midst of elections, Jairam Ramesh said the five-year extension is not only a recognition of the Prime Minister’s flailing image but also of the deepening economic distress and financial pain.