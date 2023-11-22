New Delhi/Moscow: Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is all set to hold the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit on Wednesday evening which will witness a major gathering of world leaders. Leaders of all G20 members, including the Chair of the African Union, as well as nine guest countries and heads of 11 international organisations, have been invited.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to attend the virtual G20 Summit to be hosted by India on Wednesday, the Kremlin said. The Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit will be held from 5:30 pm onwards and will witness a major gathering of world leaders.

The virtual summit will address key issues, select outcomes and action points from the New Delhi Summit in September, and review developments that have happened since then. "On November 22, Vladimir Putin will take part in the extraordinary G20 summit, to be held via videoconference," the Kremlin said in an official statement.

"The summit participants will review India's presidency in 2023 and discuss the situation in the global economy and finance, the climate agenda, digitalisation and other topics," the Kremlin said. G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has said the Virtual G20 Summit that will be held under the chairmanship of PM Modi. It will take forward the guidance provided by the participating world leaders to give impetus to implementing the Summit's outcome. "The virtual summit of the G20 being held tomorrow will also be a major gathering of world leaders since the conclusion of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly high-level week and the SDG Summit," the G20 Sherpa said during a press briefing on the Virtual G20 Leaders' Summit.