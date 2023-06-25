New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the dark days of the Emergency remain an unforgettable period in the history of the country. PM Modi also paid homage to all the courageous people, who resisted the Emergency, which was imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On the advice of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed proclaimed a state of national Emergency on 25 June 1975. The Emergency remained till 1977. Several Opposition leaders were imprisoned during this period for protesting against the Emergency. Freedom of the Press was also curtailed during the Emergency.

On the 48th anniversary of the Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Tweet said, "I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. The #DarkDaysOfEmergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Emergency was a symbol of the "dictatorial mentality" of the Congress and a never-ending stigma. In a Tweet in Hindi, Shah, said, "On this day in 1975, a family had imposed Emergency on the country by taking away the rights of the people and killing democracy, fearing to lose power from their hands."

"The Emergency imposed for its own power interest is a symbol of the dictatorial mentality of the Congress and a never-ending stigma. In those difficult times, lakhs of people struggled to revive democracy after suffering many tortures. I heartily salute all those patriots," added the Union Home Minister.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also slammed the imposition of Emergency saying it was the "biggest example of misuse of power and dictatorship". According to Singh, also a former BJP President, "Emergency is still remembered as a dark chapter in the history of Indian democracy even after 48 years. The way the Emergency was imposed overnight keeping the Constitution in check is still the biggest example of misuse of power, arbitrariness, and dictatorship."

