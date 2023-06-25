Cairo (Egypt): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was conferred with the 'Order of the Nile' award by the Egyptian President in Cairo. The 'Order of the Nile' is Egypt's highest state honour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the prestigious award on the second day of visit official visit to Egypt.

In the past nine years of tenure, PM Modi received many international awards. This is the 13th such highest state honour that various countries across the world have conferred upon Prime Minister Modi.

PM Narendra Modi met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Egypt with a focus on improving trade and investments, energy ties and people-to-people connect. The Egyptian President welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the Presidential Palace where the two leaders were closeted for a one-on-one meeting.

PM Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Cairo. After a successful trip to the United States, PM Modi landed in Cairo on Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, Modi met Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly-led India Unit, a group of high-level ministers constituted by El-Sisi to improve the bilateral relationship between the two countries. El-Sisi was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi this year when he and Modi decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to the level of strategic partnership.

PM Modi has in the last nine years of his tenure received different awards including 'Companion of the Order of Logohu' by Papua New Guinea, 'Companion of the Order of Fiji', Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau, Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Legion of Merit by the US Government.

