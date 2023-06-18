New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the people of Kucth for facing the Cyclone Biparjoy, which wreaked havoc, with full courage and preparedness.

Interacting with the citizens during the 102nd episode of his monthly radio program 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi said, "The strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years is becoming an example today. Cyclone Biparjoy wreaked so much havoc in Kutch, but the people of Kutch faced it with full courage and preparedness."

"Be it the biggest goal, be it the toughest challenge, the collective force of the people of India, the collective power, solves every challenge," the PM added.

Biparjoy, which became one of the longest-lived cyclones ever recorded in the Arabian Sea at over nine days, made landfall on Thursday, unleashed fury and tearing through coastal districts of Gujarat. However, a well-orchestrated rescue management system, personally marshalled by PM Modi, ensured zero casualties which is a rarity in the case of a cyclone of such a magnitude.

Meanwhile, during the 'Mann ki Baat' program, the Prime Minister also hailed Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "When it comes to management, we should look at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Along with his bravery, a lot is to be learned from his governance. His management skills particularly water management and the Navy still remain the pride of India," PM Modi said.

During the same program, the Prime Minister also said Emergency was a dark era in the country's history when atrocities were committed on those supporting democracy. He asserted that India is the mother of democracy which holds democratic values and the Constitution supreme and, therefore, "we cannot forget June 25 when Emergency was imposed on us". Emergency was imposed in 1975 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The PM also said India has set a target of eradicating Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025. "Ni-kshay Mitra has taken charge of this movement against TB. Thousands of people are adopting TB patients in rural areas. This is the true strength of India. The youth is also contributing to achieving the target of eradicating TB by 2025," the Prime Minister added.

