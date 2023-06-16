New Delhi: Stating that the agriculture sector is facing several challenges globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting to deliberate on how to undertake collective action for achieving global food security. According to Union Minister G Kissan Reddy, the city has already hosted the G20 meetings of the Skill Ministry, Finance Ministry, and Health Ministry earlier this year and a final meeting is going to take place in Hyderabad.

In a video message to the three-day meeting underway in Hyderabad, PM Narendra Modi said, "He said, "Agriculture is at the heart of human civilisation and as agricultural ministers, your task is not simply that of handling one sector of the economy, you hold a big responsibility for the future of humanity."

He further said, "Globally, agriculture provides livelihood for over 2.5 billion people. In the global south agriculture accounts for almost 30 per cent of GDP and over 60 per cent of jobs and today this sector faces several challenges. Supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic has been worsened by the impact of geopolitical tensions. Climate change causing extreme weather events more frequently, and these challenges are felt most by the global South."

Addressing the meeting, PM Narendra Modi said India's policy is the fusion of "back to basics and march to future" even as the country is promoting natural farming as well as technology-enabled agriculture. Farmers all over the country are taking up natural farming by not using synthetic fertilisers or pesticides with a focus on rejuvenating Mother Earth.

"We must find ways to strengthen global fertiliser supply chains. I urge you to deliberate on how to undertake collective action to achieve global food security", the Prime Minister added.

India under the G20 presidency has been holding meetings in India since January. More than 250 meetings have been held in 56 cities so far.