New Delhi: As the G20 Summit approaches, scheduled to convene in the heart of New Delhi from September 9 to 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to engage in a whirlwind of diplomacy, with more than 15 bilateral meetings lined up with leaders from around the globe. This diplomatic extravaganza marks a significant opportunity for India to bolster international relations and discuss crucial global issues.

The meticulously planned bilateral meetings will commence on September 8, with Prime Minister Modi set to engage with the leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh, and the United States. These discussions are expected to encompass a wide range of topics, including trade, security, and climate change, among others.

On the following day, September 9, Prime Minister Modi's diplomatic agenda will intensify as he meets with leaders from the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, and Italy. The breadth of topics for these meetings promises to be diverse and impactful, reflecting the multifaceted nature of India's foreign policy goals.

The concluding day of the summit, September 10, will feature a high-profile lunch meeting between Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. This tête-à-tête is likely to delve into pressing global issues, including counterterrorism efforts and economic cooperation.

In addition to the formal bilateral meetings, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled for a pull-aside meeting with Canadian President Justin Trudeau. Furthermore, he will engage in bilateral discussions with the leaders of Comoros, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, the European Union and European Commission, Brazil, and Nigeria.

The G20 Leaders' Summit, which is set to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, along with top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, will also host 14 heads of international organizations. This diverse representation highlights the summit's significance as a platform for global leaders to collaboratively address critical global challenges.

Amidst these diplomatic exchanges, New Delhi is gearing up for the G20 Summit with an enhanced focus on security. Authorities have beefed up security measures across the national capital, with police, paramilitary forces, and other agencies maintaining a vigilant presence throughout the city. Markswomen and armed forces have been strategically deployed, and intensive patrolling and checks at border areas have been instituted.

To ensure the safety of foreign delegates, Delhi Police is orchestrating a monumental security operation with the support of over 50,000 security personnel, K9 dog squads, and mounted police. "From the airport to hotels and from hotels to the G20 summit venues, foreign delegates will be provided full-proof security by the Delhi Police during the prestigious summit," emphasized a senior official.

Furthermore, the Delhi Police is receiving invaluable assistance from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and specialized central agencies such as the National Security Guard (NSG) and select Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). These collective efforts are aimed at creating a secure and conducive environment for the G20 Summit, where leaders can engage in meaningful discussions and foster international cooperation.