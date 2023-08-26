PM Narendra Modi announces quiz competition for Chandrayaan; urges schools to take part

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a quiz competition for students related to the Chandrayaan mission and urged schools across the country to participate in it.

"At the same time, we want the new generation to be attracted to science. It is the need of the hour to make the country a developed one in 2047, and or that we have to ride on modern science and technology. From September 1, on the 'My Gov' website, a quiz competition will be organised. I urge all the schools to participate in the quiz competition related to Chandrayaan (mission)," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the public and Bharatiya Janata Party workers outside the Palam airport here.

The Prime Minister also said that the New Education Policy has focussed on Science and technology. "I have instructed all the departments how space science, space technology or satellite power can be used for delivery, perfection, and transparency. I also want to run a hackathon for the usage of space technology," added the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister returned to the national capital following his successful two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece. The PM participated in the crucial BRICS summit, where it was decided to add six more nations to the bloc and then visited Greece to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister visited the India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centre in Bengaluru and interacted with the scientists, who were part of the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The PM also said that he received congratulatory messages from world leaders for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission soft-landed on the moon, making India the fourth country in the world to achieve the rare feat. He also reiterated that the point where the Chandrayaan-3 mission landed on the moon has been named Shivshakti.

The PM also said that the footprints where the Chandrayaan-2 reached as been named 'Tiranga'. "We were failed in Chandrayaan-2, but succeded in Chandrayaan-3," he said.

The PM also urged Delhiites to cooperate for the G20 summit, which will be held in the national capital. "The country is hosting the G20 summit in September and the Delhities will have to cooperate for the difficulties that they will face from September 5-15," he said.

Earlier, the PM upon his arrival was received by BJP chief JP Nadda.

