New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inspected the triple train accident site at Bahanaga in Odisha's Balasore district to take stock of relief operations. He also met the survivors being treated at Balasore Hospital.

At the trainwreck site, PM Modi was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and was briefed on the situation by both Vaishnaw as well as officers of the disaster management team which worked overnight to rescue people at the disaster site where at least 261 people have died and 900 more injured.

The Prime Minister spoke to the Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister from the site. He asked them to ensure all help needed is provided to the injured and their families, said officials. PM Modi also said that special care must be taken to ensure that the bereaved families don't face inconvenience and those affected keep getting the assistance they require.

During the visit, he also interacted with Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik as well as local police chief. He also inquired about the progress of restoration work launched at the mishap site.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting at the national capital regarding the Odisha train wreck. The PM was briefed about how the accident took place in detail during the review meeting and the efforts taken to rescue the affected. The meeting was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior Railway Officials.

He was also informed about the ground situation arising out of the horrendous train accident. Modi has already announced an ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased and the injured.

Also read: Odisha train crash, deadliest in Indian Railways history- 8 other such accidents

The death toll in the train accident involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Express and the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express has been on the rise since morning. Many were found trapped inside the derailed coaches that were badly mangled under the impact of trains ramming into the bogies. Hundreds of injured passengers were admitted to several hospitals at Balasore, Gopalpur, Khantapara and other places.

Already, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who reached the accident spot in Odisha's Balasore, said that a high-level inquiry will be conducted into the train tragedy that took a heavy toll on human lives. Major damage was caused after over 12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express derailed. The mishap took place at around 7 pm on Friday. Over four coaches of the Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Express also derailed under the impact of the collision.

Andhra Pradesh CM takes stock

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy termed the train accident in Odisha as unfortunate. He offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and instructed the AP officials to gather details of the travellers from the State who were affected in the accident so as to facilitate help to them.

Follow: Live Updates | Route not covered under "Kavach"; PM Modi to visit train accident site in Balasore