New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed BJP's Zila Panchayat Members' Conference, attended by more than 600 Zila Panchayat members from across the country. He said that the MNGREGA funds should be used for some developmental works, whether for building a pond or for earthwork of a road, or a plantation drive.

PM Modi urged everyone to work to make various development initiatives a mass movement, asserting that "lamp of development has to be lit up in every village, tehsil and district to make India a developed country" by 2047. Local body members drawn from several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh took part in the virtual meeting. Modi said 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' is not merely a slogan for the BJP and they should live it every moment.

The conclave is being held at Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu where BJP president J P Nadda was also present during the prime minister's address. Citing his own experience first as chief minister and then as prime minister, Modi said those serving in different positions at local bodies should take up some work for their villages and districts as a priority and go all out to make it a success by getting people's support.

Upon coming to power at the Centre, Modi said he decided to build toilets and open bank accounts for the poor. He urged Zila Panchayat members to hold meetings to take up three projects as a priority every year while noting that fund for local bodies has risen manifold and resources are not a constraint.

"Earlier, the grant used to be of Rs 70,000 crore but it is now over Rs 3 lakh crore. We have built over 30,000 Zila Panchayat buildings, he said, stressing on using part of MNREGA budget for asset creation as well. He noted that BJP members from local bodies have been holding similar workshops and said the party does not do it for winning polls but to work towards making India a developed country by 2047.

"We believe in organization, we believe in values, we believe in dedication and we move forward with collective responsibility with the values ​​of collectiveness and continuously increasing our ability and our skills for the responsibility given to us", said PM Modi. "The fundamental strength of the BJP is its worker, and worker is a party post (in BJP) who always remains with us," he said.

"I would want that all of you create a WhatsApp group and remain in touch with each other. Tell others what (development) is happening in your district and get to know about others too," the Prime Minister said. (with agency inputs)