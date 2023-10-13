New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India has a unique confluence of various parliamentary practices from around the world. Addressing G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in the national capital here, Modi said that India's parliamentary practices have evolved and strengthened with time.

The Prime Minister said that the world must speak in one voice against terror and there should be unity in the fight against terrorism. Saying that terror activities were against humanity, he said that conflicts and confrontations being faced by world today do not benefit anyone. A divided world cannot give solutions for challenges that are arising before humanity now, he said.

PM Modi pointed out that India has conducted over 17 general elections and 300 state assembly polls so far. The G20 speakers' summit is being hosted by the Parliament of India under the broader framework of India's G20 Presidency. The theme of the 9th P20 Summit is 'Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future,' the Prime Minister's Office said.

The 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) has its theme as 'Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future.' The Pan-African Parliament will take part in the P20 Summit for the first time after the African Union became a member of G20 at the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit on 9-10 September 2023. The P20 Summit is focusing on transformation in People's Lives, women-led development, accelerating SDGs and sustainable energy transition.

