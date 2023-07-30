New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 103rd monthly radio address to the nation on Sunday when he lauded the people of the country for showing awareness and for their collective efforts to overcome calamities like the ongoing floods. He said that nearly 60,000 Amrit Sarovars, which were built during the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', have emerged as examples of the water conservation efforts while 50,000 more were being built across the country.

PM Modi referred to 30 crore saplings plantation in a day in Uttar Pradesh, saying that it was a record and a glowing example of active public participation in common good programmes. Referring to his recent visit to Madhya Pradesh, he said the tribal residents of Pakaria village efficiently adopted water-conservation methods by converting about a hundred wells into rain water recharge hubs.

The Prime Minister further said that it was a new record for India to destroy over 10 lakh kg of drugs which was worth over Rs 12,000 crore, a step towards protecting the vulnerable sections from the menace. He urged people to continue the patriotic tradition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme by hoisting the tricolour at home to mark Independence Day.

PM Modi said over 4,000 Muslim women performed the Haj Yatra without 'mehram' (male companion), citing the changes in the Haj policy thanks to the Saudi Arabia government. He praised the countrymen for showing the power of collective effort in times of calamities and lauded NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and the Army for their timely response during floods.

The latest episode of Mann Ki Baat came amid increasing chorus from the Opposition parties on the Prime Minister to break his silence on the Manipur violence and make a statement in Parliament on the vexed ethnic issue. A 21-member INDIA bloc MPs delegations is currently on the second and final day of their visit to the strife-torn parts of Manipur on Sunday. Mann Ki Baat is PM Modi's monthly radio address to the nation.