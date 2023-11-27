PM MODI WISHES ENTHUSIASM FOR EVERYONE ON DEV DEEPAWALI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. In a post on X, the PM also wished that this occasion bring enthusiasm among the people of the country.

"Best wishes for the holy festivals of Kartik Purnima and Dev Diwali lightened with the Indian tradition of reverence, devotion and divine worship. I wish that this auspicious occasion brings new light and enthusiasm to the lives of my family members across the country," PM Modi said in a post in Hindi.

The full moon day or the eighth lunar month, is referred to as Kartik or Kartik Purnima. This year, Kartik Purnima fell on Monday, November 27. The festival falls on the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartika and takes place fifteen days after Diwali.