New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition INDIA bloc, saying they did not want a discussion on the issue in Manipur. The Prime Minister was virtually addressing Bhartiya Janata Party workers during the inauguration of the Kshetriya Panchyati Raj Parishad at Kolaghat in West Bengal.

The PM also attacked the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee over the recent Panchayat Polls held in West Bengal saying the entire country has seen the "politics of murder" in the eastern state. The PM also accused the TMC of rigging the Panchayat Polls in Bengal and said that the voters were being intimidated. BJP chief JP Nadda was physically present at the inauguration in Kolaghat.

