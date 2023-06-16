New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States (US) and Egypt from June 20 to 25. The MEA also said that PM Modi will lead celebrations of International Day of Yoga at United Nations headquarters in New York on June 21.

"On June 22, PM Modi will meet US President Joe Biden in Washington to continue their high-level dialogue," the MEA stated. They also informed that President Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden will host a state dinner in honour of Prime Minister Modi on evening of June 22.

According to the MEA, also on June 22, Prime Minister Modi will address the joint sitting of US Congress. The Ministry further said that on June 23, Prime Minister Modi will be hosted at luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken. It further said that in Washington, PM Modi is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading Chief Executive Offciers, professionals, other stakeholders.

The Indian diaspora in the US is also eagerly awaiting PM Modi's arrival. He will be accorded a special welcome by US President Biden and First Lady amidst a 21-gun salute. It is also pertinent to note that PM Modi would be the first Indian Prime Minister to address a joint session of the US Congress twice.

PM Modi will subsequently travel to Cairo to pay a state visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 24-25 June. The visit is at the invitation of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt. This will be Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Egypt.

