New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following his state visit to France, which is beginning on July 13.

Sources have said that the Prime Minister on his way back to India from France will stop at Abu Dhabi to meet UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. While all the details of his visit to the UAE are yet to be shared, sources added that the intention of Prime Minister Modi is to further boost the ties between the two countries.

This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the fifth visit to the Gulf country since assuming office in 2014. The Prime Minister is visiting France to boost ties between the two countries. The Prime Minister during his visit to France will interact with business leaders in Paris.

In the past, the Prime Minister visited the UAE, where a lot of Indians reside, in June 2022, August 2019, February 2018, and August 2015. During his last visit to the Gulf country, PM Modi met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President and ruler of Abu Dhabi. He had expressed condolences on the passing of former President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.