PM MODI TO INAUGURATE ONE EARTH ONE HEALTH ADVANTAGE HEALTHCARE INDIA 2023

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 6th edition of Advantage Healthcare India AHCI One Earth One Health virtually organized on April 26 and 27 at Pragati Maidan in the national capital The government will organise the international summit on medical value travel to promote the export of Medical services from India The twoday event aims to showcase India as the New Hub of Medical Value Travel and how it has immerged as a major hub for worldclass healthcare and wellness services and its significance in medical potential further creating and exploring opportunities for healthcare collaborations between the participating countries Additional secretary of health Lav Agarwal saidThe Union Ministry of Health amp Family Welfare Government of India in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce amp Industry FICCI has cobranded the 6th edition of Advantage Healthcare India 2023 One Earth One Health with Indian G20 Presidency and the event is now scheduled to be held from April 26 27 2023 at Pragati Maidan New Delhi This summit will witness more than 200 exhibitors and 500 hosted foreign delegates from 70 countries of Africa the Middle East CIS and SAARC Reverse Buyer Seller Meetings and scheduled B2B meetings with hosted delegates from more than 70 designated countries in the region of Africa the Middle East the Commonwealth of Independent States SAARC and ASEAN will bring together and connect the Indian healthcare providers and foreign participants on one forum he saidThe ten Health Ministers from various countries accompanying other Dignities from ten countries and foreign business delegates 470 from Government private hospitals and medical facilitators will be participating The Health ministers from foreign countries like Bangladesh Armenia Bhutan Egypt Ghana Guinea Maldives Nigeria Russia and Somalia are expected to participate in the summit ANI