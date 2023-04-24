New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a twoday visit to parts of the country to launch various developmental programmes starting Monday from Madhya Pradesh During his visit the Prime Minister will visit Madhya Pradesh Kerala and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and DiuKicking off his over 5000 km journey PM Modi will attend National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations in Madhya Pradesh s Rewa today where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth around Rs 17000 crore During the event Prime Minister will address all the Gram Sabhas and Panchayati Raj Institutions across the countryPM Modi will inaugurate an integrated eGramSwaraj and GeM portal for public procurement at the Panchayat level According to the Prime Minister s Office PMO the objective of eGramSwaraj Government eMarketplace GeM integration is to enable the Panchayats to procure their goods and services through GeM leveraging the eGramSwaraj platformThe PM will hand over around 35 lakh SVAMITVA Property Cards to beneficiaries After this programme around 125 crore property cards would have been distributed under SVAMITVA Scheme in the country including those distributed Taking a step towards fulfilling the vision of achieving Housing for All Prime Minister will participate in a programme marking the Griha Pravesh of more than 4 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awaas YojanaGraminHe will further inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various railway projects worth around Rs 2300 crore The projects that will be inaugurated include 100 per cent rail electrification in Madhya Pradesh along with various doubling gauge conversion and electrification projectsPrime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the redevelopment of Gwalior station Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth about Rs 7000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission From Khajuraho he will travel to Kochi covering an aerial distance of about 1700 kilometres to participate in the Yuvam Conclave Next morning the PM will travel from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram covering a distance of about 190 Km Here he will flag off Vande Bharat Express and also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects From here he will travel to Silvassa via Surat covering about 1570 kilometres There he will visit NAMO medical college and will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects the officials saidFurther PM Modi will then travel to Daman for the inauguration of Devka seafront post which he will go to Surat covering about 110 kilometres From Surat he will travel back to Delhi adding another 940 km to his travel schedule they said The powerpacked schedule will see the Prime Minister travelling a staggering aerial distance of around 5300 kilometres ANI