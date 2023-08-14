New Delhi: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the people from the ramparts of the Red Fort tomorrow, it will be his last I-Day speech of his tenure. It is obvious that all eyes will be fixed on the Prime Minister's speech.

A lot of preparations have been done for the Independence Day this time and about 1800 dignitaries have been invited as special guests. It will be interesting to see what PM Modi will mention in his speech. Earlier this month, when PM Modi met the Union Cabinet Group, he had asked all ministers to share the achievements of their respective ministries that could be share with the people from the historic Red Fort that will prove to be valuable for the public in future.

As per the instructions of the Prime Minister, all the ministries had communicated the achievements of their respective ministries and schemes to the Prime Minister. The biggest question is what will PM Modi say in his 10th address from Red Fort tomorrow.

Also, during the cabinet meeting last month, PM Modi had already asked his ministers to name one of the best achievements of their ministries that would be mentioned in his speech. If sources are to be believed, the details sought from the ministries are something like this:

1. What are the achievements and future oriented plans of the Ministry ?

2. Does the Ministry have any such action plan , which can be told to the public from the Red Fort ?

3. Is there any such achievement related to the said ministry which can be told from the Red Fort and which can be announced from the Red Fort ?

The ministers had to submit their list to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from August 3 to 4 , which was done by the ministers. Apart from the achievements, PM Modi can also present the agenda for the next 25 years. Along with this, the Prime Minister will also mention how the government has worked to get rid of the symbols of slavery with bills already been introduced in the Parliament for changes in the CrPC, IPC and Evidence Act.

PM Modi can also appeal for peace in Manipur and make some big announcements for the northeastern states. The current situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the Tiranga Yatra can also be taken up. Also, PM Modi can mention as to how India has foiled Pakistan's agenda and plans.

It is believed that PM Modi may also mention about the pace of development works on the international border and the infrastructure that is being set up. The work done for the elimination of extremists and the development of Dalit-backward class women can also be mentioned in the speech.

Sarpanchs of 207 border villages of Arunachal Pradesh , Himachal Pradesh , Sikkim , Uttarakhand and Union Territory of Ladakh, who would participate at the program, have been specially invited by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda also talked to him on Monday.

Union Minister Arjun Munda said that most of them have come to Delhi for the first time. He said that this is a vibrant program that will witness participation from people across the country.