New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of various development projects at a programme in Sikar town of Rajasthan on Thursday, according to an official statement. He will also dedicate 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and launch "Urea Gold". Modi will also address a public meeting in Sikar.

According to the statement, he will inaugurate six Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in Udaipur, Banswara, Pratapgarh and Dungarpur districts of Rajasthan. He will also inaugurate Kendriya Vidyalaya Tiwari, Jodhpur during the programme.

During his two-day visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a number of key projects, including an international airport near Rajkot city. The international airport at Hirasar village near Rajkot city, which the PM will inaugurate on Thursday afternoon, is Gujarat's first greenfield airport, a release by the state government said.

Modi will then address a large gathering at the Race Course ground in Rajkot city. From the venue, the PM will dedicate packages 8 and 9 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana. The recently completed packages 8 and 9 of the SAUNI scheme will provide water to 52,398 acres of irrigable land in 95 villages and potable water to around 98,000 people of the Saurashtra region, said the release.

From the venue, the PM will also inaugurate an over-bridge and a newly-constructed library. On Friday, the prime minister will inaugurate the 'Semicon India 2023' exhibition in state capital Gandhinagar, showcasing cutting edge technology related to semiconductors, the release said. (PTI)