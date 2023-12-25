New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with President Draupadi Murmu, paid floral tributes at Atal Samadhi to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and BJP President J.P. Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijju and several others also honoured the veteran BJP leader and icon on this occasion at his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’.

In a heartfelt social media post, PM Modi expressed, 'A heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, on behalf of the nation. His lifelong dedication to accelerating India's progress remains an enduring inspiration.’

Shah reflected on Vajpayee's selfless service acknowledging his pivotal role in reshaping nationalist politics, citing his leadership during India's nuclear tests and the Kargil War. He emphasized Vajpayee's vision of good governance.

J.P. Nadda hailed Vajpayee as an exemplary figure in Indian politics, highlighting his unwavering commitment to national development and tireless public service.

The BJP celebrated Vajpayee’s 99th birth anniversary with grandeur organising celebratory events across the country to honour his indelible contributions nationwide. Vajpayee, born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, served as India's Prime Minister thrice. His birthday is also celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' in recognition of his dedication to good governance.