New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid heart-felt tributes to those who lost their lives during the painful days of India's partition. Referring to those grim days, he recalled the sufferings of people. On the occasion of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, he said it was an occasion to remember the Indians who lost their lives during the partition, a reference to the large-scale communal violence at that time.

PM Modi went on to say that August 14 would remain a reminder of the tribulations and struggles of those who were forced to migrate after partition. In 2021, PM Modi had announced that August 14 will be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in India.

Meanwhile, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) will conduct special events to mark the partition day. Seminars and exhibitions will be organised on the tragedies of partition, according to Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary Subhash Yaduvansh. The BJP leaders will take out a silent procession titled ‘Vibhishika Smriti Diwas’ in Uttar Pradesh on Monday to remember the martyrs of partition. This is for the understanding of the tragedies of those turbulent times so that the present generation would take part more actively in strengthening the unity and integrity of the nation, the leader said.

The silent procession will be held in 98 organisational districts. The BJP leaders aim to highlight “the struggles and sacrifices of lakhs of brothers and sisters who were displaced and lost their lives in the partition of the country”.