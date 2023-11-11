New Delhi: In a poignant tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth anniversaries of freedom fighters Acharya Kripalani and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on Saturday. Acknowledging Kripalani's pivotal role in India's fight against colonialism, Modi hailed him as a "true beacon" whose tireless efforts had left an indelible mark on the nation.

"I pay homage to Acharya JB Kripalani on his birth anniversary. He is widely respected as a true beacon of India’s fight against colonialism. His tireless work to strengthen democracy and social equality has etched a permanent mark on our nation's fabric. His life and work were always about upholding the values of liberty and justice," expressed the prime minister on X formerly twitter.

Equally, Modi paid tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, independent India's first education minister, describing him as a profound scholar and a stalwart of the freedom struggle. "Remembering Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary. A profound scholar and a pillar of India's freedom struggle, his commitment to education was commendable. His efforts in shaping modern India continue to guide many people," Modi shared on X, emphasising Azad's enduring impact on the nation.

The prime minister's tributes underscored the enduring legacy of these freedom fighters, highlighting their contributions to the nation's democratic ethos, social equality, and educational advancement. Modi's words served as a poignant reminder of the values these leaders upheld and the inspiration they continue to provide to the people of India.