New Delhi [India] : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi marking his 79th birth anniversary. ''On his birth anniversary, my tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji,'' PM Modi said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rajiv Gandhi was India's youngest prime minister, who held office during 1984-89. He was assassinated by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a separatist organisation from Sri Lanka, during a public event in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in May 1991. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is currently in Ladakh also paid floral tribute to his father by a gleaming Pangong Tso lake on an overcast Sunday morning.

UPA (United Progressive Alliance) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at ‘Veer Bhumi’ on Aug 20. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also paid tributes to late Congress stalwart. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Rajiv Gandhi was an Indian politician who served as the sixth prime minister of India from 1984 to 1989.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after laying floral tributes to a framed photograph of the former PM, Rahul recalled a conversation with his father in which Rajiv Gandhi told him that Pangong Tso is the most beautiful place on earth. "I remember, when I was small, my father once returned from a visit to Pangong Tso and showed me some pictures of the lake. He told me that this is the most beautiful place on earth. During the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', I was scheduled to come to Ladkah but because of some logistical reasons, the visit had to be shelved. So I thought of a visit later and a longer stay here. I will also be visiting the Nubra Valley and Kargil," said Rahul Gandhi. (with agency inputs)