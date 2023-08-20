New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of soldiers after an Army truck fell into a river in Ladakh, saying their rich services to the nation will always be remembered. The Prime Minister's Office, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said: "Pained by the mishap near Leh in which we have lost personnel of the Indian Army. Condolences to the bereaved families. May those who are injured recover at the earliest: PM Narendra Modi."

His remarks came after as many as nine soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed while one other was injured in a road accident in the Ladakh region on Saturday. The accident reportedly took place at Kiyari in Nyoma area, 150 km from Leh, late on Saturday afternoon when an Army truck, carrying 10 soldiers, skidded off the road and fell into a river. The soldiers were going from Karu Garrison to Kiyari.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family members. Rajnath wrote on X: "Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy recovery."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed his deep condolences over the death of army jawans. Taking to his social media handle X, Kharge said that the country will be ‘indebted’ to soldiers and the news of the martyrdom of 9 soldiers in Leh is very sad. "We will always be indebted to our brave soldiers. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Kharge said. (with agency inputs)

Also Read : How to apply for a personal loan on Google Pay?