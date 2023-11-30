New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched an initiative to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which sell medicines at subsidised rates, from 10,000 to 25,000. Modi interacted with the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' beneficiaries via video conferencing.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim of attaining saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

PM Modi said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has taken the shape of a people's movement. He also said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has reached 12,000 panchayats so far.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi launched a programme to increase the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country from 10,000 to 25,000. The prime minister also dedicated to the nation the landmark 10,000th Jan Aushadi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar.