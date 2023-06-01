PM Modi along with Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Dahal 'Prachanda'

New Delhi: Long term power trade agreement has been established between India and Nepal on Thursday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi following talks with visiting Nepalese PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal. The power trade agreement as said by PM Modi will give strength to the power sector of both countries.

Addressing the joint press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Transit agreement has been signed between India and Nepal. "We have established new rail links to increase physical connectivity. Long term power trade agreement has been established between India and Nepal today. This will give strength to the power sector of our countries".

The issue of transit power trade by Nepal via the Indian route, for the sale of power to Bangladesh, has always remained the key agenda of discussion between the two sides. Nepal and Bangladesh have been pushing India to allow transit power trade for the import and export of power. The religious and cultural ties between India and Nepal are very old and strong. To further strengthen this, both leaders during their bilateral talks have decided that projects related to Ramayana Circuit should be expedited.

Meanwhile, recalling his first visit to Nepal after assuming office in 2014, PM Modi said, "I remember, nine years ago, in 2014, I made my first visit to Nepal. At that time I had given a "hit" formula for India-Nepal relations - Highways, I-ways, and Trans-ways. I had said that we will establish such contacts between India-Nepal that our borders do not become barriers between us".

"Today Nepal PM and I have taken many important decisions to make our partnership a super hit in the future", said PM Modi during a joint press statement. Both sides exchanged seven agreements including the field of trade, hydropower and connectivity. The most important was the inauguration of the Integrated check post at Rupaidiha ( India) and Nepalgunj ( Nepal) under the Indian grant assistance.

However, in a push for cross-border connectivity between the two nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ jointly unveil the e-plan of the Kurtha-Bijalpura section of the Railway. Both the Prime Ministers jointly flag off the Indian Railway cargo train from Bathnaha to Nepal Custom yard.

Earlier today, PM Modi held talks with Nepalese PM Dahal in Hyderabad House, New Delhi. The agenda of discussion included bolstering the age-old ties through enhanced connectivity in areas of the economy, energy, infrastructure, education & people to people contacts. "Transforming India-Nepal civilizational ties.PM Modi and PM Prachanda hold discussions on ways to take the special & unique India, Nepal relationship to greater heights", said Ministry of External Affairs spox Arindam Bagchi in a tweet.

Later today, Dahal will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kawatra. The Prime Minister will address Nepal-India Business Summit in New Delhi jointly organized by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and interact with business leaders of both countries.