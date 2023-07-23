New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped ITPO (India Trade Promotion Organisation) complex at Pragati Maidan here on July 26. The complex will be the venue for G20 Leaders' meetings which are scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10. The G20 Leaders' meetings are going to be held under India's presidency this time.

The Pragati Maidan has a huge covered space with its total campus area spreading over about 123 acres. It is billed as the country's largest destination for the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) events.

After redevelopment, the covered space available for events, and the modernised exhibition complex make the complex one of the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world. The Pragati Maidan has risen to rival the colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, according to an official statement.

The project is a testimony to India's capability to host world-class events. The Level 3 of the Convention Centre has a grand seating capacity of 7,000 individuals, which makes it a venue fit for hosting international summits and cultural extravaganzas on a huge scale. The state-of-the-art halls provide an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies. There is a massive Amphitheater with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals.