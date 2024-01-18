Prime Minister Narendra Modi on launching of the stamps

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram temple in Ayodhya and a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world.

Components of the design includes, the Ram Mandir, Choupai 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', Sun, Saryu River, Sculptures in and around the Temple. There are 6 stamps which include: Ram Temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Ma Shabri.

Gold leaf of sun rays and Chaupai lend a majestic icon to this miniature sheet. The five physical elements i.e. sky, air, fire, earth and water, known as 'Panchabhutas’ are reflected through various design elements and establish the perfect harmony of Panchamahabhutas essential for all manifestations.

The stamp book is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Shri Ram on various societies. This 48-page book covers stamps issued by more than of 20 countries including like US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia and organisations like the UN.

Addressing the nation on launching of the stamps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today, I got the opportunity to attend another event organised by Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Abhiyan. Six Commemorative Postage Stamps on Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir and an album of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world have been released. I want to congratulate all the Ram Bhakts across the world."