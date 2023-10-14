New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday launched a ferry service between Nagapattinam in India and Kankesanthurai Sri Lanka, hailing it as an "important milestone" in further strengthening the diplomatic and economic ties. After launching the ferry service via video conference from Delhi, PM Modi said that connectivity not only brings two cities closer but it also brings our countries, people closer and hearts closer.

Referring to the historically shared culture and commerce between India and Sri Lanka, PM Modi said that India and Sri Lanka have embarked upon a new chapter in diplomatic and economic relations. Connectivity will enhance trade, tourism, bilateral ties and also creation of new opportunities for growth and employment.

Modi said that connectivity between India and Sri Lanka goes beyond the transport sector and the collaborate has expanded into energy, fintech and other sectors. Both the governments are trying to make greater inroads in fintech sector connectivity by linking UPI and Lanka Pay, the Prime Minister asserting that the UPI has turned digital payments into a mass movement in India now.

PM Modi said that several housing, water, health and other projects that were implemented with Indian assistance in Sri Lanka have transformed the lives of the local people. He recalled the support that was provided to the Kankesanthurai Harbour upgradation project. He also made a mention of the construction of the Jaffna Cultural Centre among other projects in the island nation.

On enhancing energy security by connecting energy grids between the two nations, the PM said that both the nations would need this for boosting their developing goals further. The vision of both the countries should be to reach the fruits of development to every person so effectively that none would be left behind, he added.

Prime Minister Modi recalled how Nagapattinam had played a key role in sea trade for several countries and touched upon Sangam age literature that had vivid descriptions of trade via boats and ships between India and Sri Lanka in those days.