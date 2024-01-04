New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day-long All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police at Jaipur in Rajasthan from January 6 to 7. A government spokesperson said that the conference will discuss a wide range of policing and internal security issues, including cybercrime, technology in policing, counter-terrorism challenges, Left Wing extremism and prison reforms among others.

Another key agenda of the conference is deliberations on the road map for implementation of the new criminal laws, the spokesperson said. Furthermore, the conference will also deliberate on futuristic themes in policing and security like the challenges posed by new technologies such as AI, Deepfake and ways to deal with them. The conference also provides an opportunity to identify tangible action points and monitor their progress, which is also presented before the Prime Minister every year.

The conference is the culmination of extensive deliberations involving police and intelligence officers from district, state and national levels on identified themes. “Best practices from States and UTs under each of the themes will be presented at the conference so that States can learn from each other,” the spokesperson said.

The conference will be attended by the Union Home Minister, National Security Advisor, Minister of State for Home, Cabinet Secretary, senior officials of the Government of India, DGP of States and UTs and Heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations among others. Since 2014, the Prime Minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference. He sits through all major sessions of the conference.

“The Prime Minister not only listens patiently to all the inputs, but also encourages free and informal discussions so that new ideas can come up. Free-flowing thematic discussions over breakfast, lunch and dinner have also been planned for this year’s conference. This will provide an opportunity for senior police officers to share their views and recommendations on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country to the Prime Minister,” the spokesperson added.

The Prime Minister also encouraged the holding of annual DGP conferences across the country since 2014. The conference was organised at Guwahati in 2014; Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015; National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016; BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017; Kevadiya in 2018; IISER, Pune in 2019; at Police Headquarters, Lucknow in 2021 and at the National Agricultural Science Complex, PUSA, Delhi in 2023.