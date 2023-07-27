PM MODI IS NOT SAYING ANYTHING AS HE KNOWS THEIR IDEOLOGY HAS BURNT MANIPUR RAHUL GANDHI

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yet again hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence on Manipur" saying he was not saying anything as he was aware that it was their ideology that has left the state burning.

Gandhi questioned what PM Modi has done for violence-hit Manipur till now and said that unlike other citizens of the country the pain and trauma of the victims did not affect him. Also, he alleged that the RSS and the BJP were only concerned with power, for which they could burn any state. Two videos in this regard were shared by the Congress on Twitter on Thursday.

"All have seen what's happening in Manipur. You will be surprised that PM Modi did not say a single word about Manipur which it is common for any prime minister during such a situation. The PM could have at least travelled in a helicopter and spoken to the people in Imphal. All other prime ministers of the past would have done this. Had it been a Congress PM then he would have gone and sat there," Gandhi said.

Responding as to why the PM was not going to Manipur or saying anything about it, Gandhi said that Modi is a prime minister of "a selected number of people", particularly "RSS's PM". "He has nothing to do with Manipur. He knows it is their ideology that has burnt the state," Gandhi said.

Gandhi alleged that PM Modi is only concerned about power and not at all bothered by the sorrow and hurt suffered by the people of Manipur. "He (Modi) just wants power and will do anything for it. He will allow Manipur or any other state to burn because he only wants power. He is not bothered by anything else," he said.

Slamming the BJP and RSS, he alleged that the two have been dividing the country since long and can go to any extent for power. "For power, they can burn Manipur or the entire country," Gandhi added.