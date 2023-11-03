Food processing sector attracted Rs 50,000 cr FDI last 9 years: PM Modi opens World Food India 2023
New Delhi [India] : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'World Food India 2023' at Pragati Maidan in the national capital here today. The second edition of the Mega food event is part of the efforts for strengthening the Self Help Groups (SHGs). He disbursed seed capital assistance for over one lakh SHG members and inaugurated a 'food street' as part of 'World Food India 2023'. The three-day Mega food event in Delhi will conclude on November 5.
Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that the country's food processing industry attracted Rs 50,000 crore Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) last 9 years thanks to pro-farmer policies of the Centre and it emerged as a potential "sunrise" industry. He asserted that India's export of processed food has increased 150 per cent in the past nine years while the country's domestic food processing capacity has risen considerably.
The mega food event aims to showcase India as the 'food basket of the world' and celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Support under the 'Seed Capital Assistance' will help SHGs gain better price in the market through improved packaging and quality manufacturing. The 'Food Street' held as part of the mega event features regional cuisines and royal culinary heritage, wherein over 200 chefs present traditional Indian cuisine.
Union Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, who also spoke, appealed to foreign investors to come to India and invest in the food processing sector.
An official statement earlier said that the three-day World Food India event creates an opportunity for the networking to serve as an effective business platform for government organisations, industry professionals, farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to engage in discussions, establish partnerships, and explore investment opportunities in the agri-food sector.
The event will host 48 sessions focusing on various aspects of the food processing industry, with an emphasis on financial empowerment, quality assurance and innovations in machinery and technology. There will be CEOs roundtables with a focus on investment and Ease of Doing Business. Various pavilions will be set up to showcase the innovation and strength of the Indian food processing industry. The Netherlands will serve as the partner country. Japan will be the event's focus country.
Participants come from over 80 countries, who include the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of prominent food processing companies. It will also feature a Reverse Buyer Seller Meet. There will be over 1,200 overseas buyers from more than 80 countries. The first edition was held in 2017, but in consecutive years the international event could not be organised due to the COVID-19 pandemic.