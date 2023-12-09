New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined that when India is emerging as the biggest economy in the world, everyone can see a better future for themselves in it. PM Modi was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the first Indian Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB) 2023 being held at Red Fort on Friday.

India's economic growth is linked to the progress of the entire world and its vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' brings new opportunities, the Prime Minister remarked. Recalling the glorious past of India when its economic prosperity was discussed around the world, he said that its culture and heritage attract tourists from around the world even today.

During the programme, PM Modi inaugurated the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design' at Red Fort and the student Biennale-Samunnati. He also launched a commemorative stamp. PM Modi also took a walkthrough of the exhibition showcased on the occasion. Indian Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB) will serve as an introduction to the cultural space in Delhi.

The Prime Minister underlined the creation of cultural spaces in five cities, namely Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi, as a historic step and said that it will further enrich these cities culturally. He informed that these centres will also put forward innovative ideas to enrich local art.

Noting the 7 important themes for the next 7 days, the Prime Minister urged everyone to carry forward themes like 'Deshaj Bharat Design: Indigenous Designs' and 'Samatva: Shaping the Built' as a mission. He emphasised the importance of making indigenous design a part of study and research for the youth to further enrich it.

Noting that the equality theme celebrates the participation of women in the field of architecture, he expressed confidence in the imagination and creativity of women to take this field to new heights. Speaking about the inauguration of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design, the Prime Minister said that it will provide a platform to promote unique and rare crafts of India while bringing together artisans and designers to help them innovate according to the market.

Artisans will also gain knowledge about design development as well as become proficient in digital marketing, the Prime Minister said as he expressed confidence that with modern knowledge and resources, Indian craftsmen can leave their mark on the whole world. Similarly, he noted that India's revival in the field of art and architecture will also contribute to the nation's cultural upliftment.