PM MODI HAS BEEN SILENT SIGN OF WEAK LEADER ARVIND KEJRIWAL AFTER MANIPUR VIDEO

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur has shaken the conscience of the nation, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strict action to restore peace in the state.

"It has often been seen that PM Modi is quiet on such incidents. It is the sign of a weak leader. A courageous leader comes out in the front. It doesn't happen that they shut themselves in a room. Se has been silent (on the issue), the AAP chief said.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side. The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight.

"The video that went viral has shaken the conscience of nation. It is criminal and extremely shameful that there has been violence in the state for more than two months but the government did not take any action. It is with extreme sadness that I have to say that Manipur (government) and Centre are responsible for this, he said.

Prime Minister Modi has expressed anger and pain at the video, saying it shamed 140 crore Indians. He asserted law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared. Kejriwal also slammed the state government over the incident. "Now that the video went viral only one person has been arrested. The faces of the accused are visible. This shows government's criminal conspiracy, negligence and collusion," he alleged.

When asked about the growing echo for Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, he said, "For me, the first priority is to restore peace in the state in whatever way possible. I don't want to do politics over it since it's a very sensitive matter. The prime minister has to come forward to take responsibility. Strict steps have to be taken."

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed persons. (PTI)