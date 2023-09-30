New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved to be the "global hero of ground zero" by depreciating dynastic dominance through decisive delivery and development, BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday.

"Modiji's perfect, potential performance with the passion of 'never let it rest till your good is better and your better is best' has proved that democracy can deliver with decisive determination without dynastic dominance in governance," Naqvi said at the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry's 'Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023' here.

The BJP leader said that a brand of any product or personality is proved potential and perfect "not by chance but by choice". Credibility of a product and reliability of production is paramount to convert people's habits into "hysteria for a brand or brand ambassador," Naqvi said in a statement issued by his office.

Integrity and acceptability ensures the global glamour and grace of a product and popularity, he added. Naqvi further said a technology and connectivity revolution has made the world smaller and the competition bigger. "People keep a close watch on the business, political, economic, cultural, religious, educational, administrative activities of every part of the world," he said.

"...keep your eyes on the sky and feet on the ground" so that if you fell down, you can stand up easily, the BJP leader said. Maintaining the global credibility of a personality, product, industry or institution is the necessity of today's digital demography, he added. Naqvi said technology must be saved from the "confinement of chronology".

"Concern yourself not with what you tried and failed in, but with what it is still possible for you to do," he said, adding, "That is why transformation, conviction, commitment and credibility have become an effective and successful formula for perfect products." The former Union minister said that while 'Bharat' is one of the fastest growing economies of the world, it has also emerged as a "favourite" global digital destination.

"Bharat is the fifth largest economy of the world after the US, China, Japan and Germany. Bharat's GDP has reached 3.17 trillion dollars and it is expected to grow at the rate of 6.5 per cent in 2023-24; Bharat's foreign exchange reserves have touched 600 billion dollars and according to the International Monetary Fund, Bharat is likely to become the third largest economy of the world by 2027-28," he said.

Naqvi said India has emerged as a Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) powerhouse, leaving China "far behind". "Bharat received FDI of about 83.57 billion dollars in 2021-22. Large consumer market, political stability and decisive leadership are the main reasons behind these tremendous achievements. Bharat's consumer market has increased to 1.5 trillion dollars and it is expected to become the world's third largest by reaching at 6 trillion dollars by 2030," he added.