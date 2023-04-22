PM MODI GREETS PEOPLE ON AKSHAYA TRITIYA PARSHURAM JAYANTI

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the countrymen on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti Many many congratulations on Akshaya Tritiya I wish that this auspicious festival associated with the tradition of beginning charity and auspicious work brings happiness prosperity and good health in everyone s life the Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi todayIn another tweet PM Modi said Best wishes to all of you on Lord Parshuram Jayanti I wish that by his grace everyone s life is full of courage learning and discretion Parshuram Jayanti is also celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya which marks the day of the birth of Lord Parshuram The sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu Lord Parshuram literal meaning Rama with an axe descended on earth to save it from the barbarity of the Kshatriyas The day is celebrated as Parshuram Jayanti in most parts of the countryAs per the Hindu calendar Parashurama Jayanti falls on the Tritiya third day of Shukla Paksha in Vaisakh According to the Gregorian calendar the day occurs in April or May Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days celebrated by Hindus and Jains across the country The day is symbolic of good luck success and fortuneAkshaya Tritiya is celebrated through prayer almsgiving and spirituality The day is considered t to be highly lucky for starting new businesses making investments and buying gold and real estate In Sanskrit the word Akshaya means never diminishing It is said that things that start on this day expand forever with fewer obstacles in their way and that doing good deeds on this day will bring eternal success and fortuneAkshaya Tritiya 2023 History and SignificanceThe occasion is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakh According to the Gregorian calendar this day falls sometime in AprilMay It is on this day that both the sun and the moon are said to be at their planetary best alignmentThe day is also known as Akha Teej and is being celebrated on April 22 this year It is believed that tasks done on this auspicious day are blessed by divine powers and always prove beneficial It is considered to be an auspicious day to bring home precious metals like gold and silver for prosperity It was the day when the third of the four Yugas Treta Yuga beganAkshaya Tritiya 2023 Shubh Muhurat to buy goldThe shubh muhurat to buy gold starts from 749 am on April 22 2023 Saturday to 747 am on April 23 Sunday There are multiple beliefs and reasons behind the ritual of buying gold or silver to mark this day People consider buying gold as shubh or auspicious on this day as it symbolises wealth and a valuable asset People believe investing in gold on this day promises eternal fortune and never diminishing wealthLord Kuber the deity of wealth On this day Lord Kuber is believed to have chosen to serve as the treasurer of heaven Worshipping Kuber on this day is said to bestow devotees with utmost success wealth and fortune Interestingly the festival also marks the birth anniversary of Parashurama 6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu It is also believed that Lord Krishna handed Draupadi a Patra container in which food appeared in abundance during the period when Pandavas were exiled to forestsAccording to Hindu scriptures Akshaya Tritiya also marks the start of the Kaliyug and end of the Dwapar yug Apart from buying gold people arrange Akshata fast and offer Naivedyam Thali to godPeople who fast for a day prepare Akshata and offer it to Lord Vishnu to bring good luck to their families Unbroken rice turmeric and kumkum are combined to make akshata And it is believed that offering the Naivedyam Thali to Lord Vishnu will bring us his blessings The thali is mostly made up of milk and milk products Milk and grains are used to make sweets which are subsequently dedicated to the LordPeople who fast for a day prepare Akshata and offer it to Lord Vishnu to bring good luck to their families Unbroken rice turmeric and kumkum are combined to make akshata ANI