New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the country on the occasion of EidulFitr and prayed for the health and wellbeing of the people In a tweet PM Modi said Greetings on EidulFitr May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society I also pray for everyone s wonderful health and wellbeing Eid Mubarak Meanwhile the beautiful glimpses of people offering namaz nationwide emit positivity Visuals from Delhi were a sight to behold People hugged each other after offering namaz at Delhi s Jama Masjid on the occasion of EidUlFitrSpeaking to ANI a man who came to offer namaz said I extend my wishes to the entire country on the occasion of Eid This is a very important occasion after 30 days of fasting We are happy right now and special arrangements are made for the morning namaz Delicious food items will be made in our houses today EidUlFitr sends the message of peace brotherhood humanity and love I wish all evils are removed from the country and happiness spreads everywhere I wish the nation keeps moving forward and keeps prospering he addedHe stressed that the country comes first and that everyone is Hindustani first Indian first Another man G R Siddique from Ghaziabad said Today is a very happy day Namaz is being offered everywhere in India with love Sending a message of brotherhood across communities he said that Hindus and Muslims should spread the message across the globe The month of Ramzan was filled with purity and compassion for all and now the festival of EidUlFitr is being celebrated across the countryEidulFitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it narrated the beginning of a new monthEnding the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year EidulFitr marks the monthlong Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a oneday difference ANI