PM MODI EXTENDS GREETINGS TO PEOPLE ON VALMIKI JAYANTI

New Delhi [India] : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his heart-felt greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti birth anniversary celebrations. The Prime Minister said that Maharishi Valmiki had given his messages to humanity, which will remain an invaluable heritage of 'our civilization and culture' forever.

The day is remembered and celebrated as the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki who acknowledged as the author of the Hindu epic, Ramayana, that captures the life and times of Ayodhya's Lord Ram and his consort Sita.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Prime Minister said: "Best wishes to the countrymen on Valmiki Jayanti. His precious thoughts related to social equality and goodwill are still irrigating Indian society. Through his messages of humanity, he will remain an invaluable heritage of our civilization and culture for ages."

Political leaders and civil society paid rich tributes to Valmiki. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that by composing Ramayana, the great poet Maharishi Valmiki did the great work of making the life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram alive forever in the hearts of people. "This timeless work is showing the path of religion by inspiring the society with the ideals established by Lord Shri Ram. Best wishes to everyone on the birth anniversary of such a great poet Valmiki ji," Shah said.