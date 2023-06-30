PM Narendra Modi surprises Delhiites, travels in metro train to reach Delhi varsity

New Delhi: In what came as a surprise to Metro travellers in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied them on a Metro ride on Friday morning. Instead of travelling in his convoy to reach Delhi University to attend its centenary celebrations, Prime Minister Modi decided to take a Metro.

PM Modi boarded the Metro at the Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station. He alighted at the Vishwa Vidyalaya Metro Station. During the ride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with people in Delhi Metro. He also clicked pictures with his fellow travellers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Tweet said, "On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers." He also posted pictures of his Metro journey. This is not the first time that the Prime Minister has travelled in Delhi Metro.

During the programme at Delhi University, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology and the academic block which will be built in the North Campus of the University. The University of Delhi was established on 1st May 1922. In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 Colleges, more than 6 lakh students, and has contributed immensely in nation building.

