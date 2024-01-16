New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the criminal defamation proceedings pending against jailed Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a Gujarat court, in connection with his alleged remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic degree. Singh is in judicial custody at present in connection with a separate case for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case in the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing Singh, contended before a bench led by Justice B R Gavai that the intent is to hold his client guilty and disqualify him even as his appeal-seeking stay is pending before the high court.

The bench, also comprising Justice Sandeep Mehta, said: “Till the time the high court decides on grant or refusal of interim relief, proceedings in the trial court shall remain stayed….”.

The apex court also asked the Gujarat High Court to hear the appeal for a stay or at least the prayer for interim relief within four weeks. However, the apex court did not agree with Singh’s contention to transfer the trial outside Gujarat.

Singh’s counsel further contended that his client has not said a word against the Gujarat University, the complainant in the case. The Gujarat University has accused the AAP leader of making defamatory statements in press conferences and on social media targeting the university and claimed such statements tarnished its goodwill and image.

The university filed a criminal defamation case against AAP leaders’ “sarcastic and derogatory” statements made in April last year, in connection with PM’s degree.