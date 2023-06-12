New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy which is likely to hit the Kutch region of Gujarat on Thursday The PM directed officials to ensure safe evacuation of people living in vulnerable locations in the path of Cyclone Biparjoy The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah Principal Secretary to Prime Minister P K Mishra Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran Kamal Kishore Member National Disaster Management Authority India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra among othersAccording to a presentation made during the meeting Kutch Devbhumi Dwarka Porbandar Jamnagar Rajkot Junagarh and Morbi could experience stormy weather with a wind speed of 125135 kmph gusting to 145 kmph on June 15 morning to evening PM Modi directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated by the state government a statement from the Prime Minister s Office PMO saidModi also directed to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power telecommunications health and drinking water and restore them immediately in the event of any damage caused to them The prime minister also directed that the safety of animals should be ensured and ordered the setting up of 24x7 control roomsThe meeting was informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA reviewed the situation 24x7 and was in touch with the state government and the central agencies concerned The NDRF has prepositioned 12 teams which are equipped with boats treecutters and telecom equipment and has kept 15 teams on standby the PMO said Fishing activities along Gujarat s south and north coasts have been suspended and authorities were evacuating people in districts by the sea in view of Cyclone Biparjoy which is likely to make landfall along the SaurashtraKutch coasts as a very severe cyclonic storm officials said on MondayOfficials in coastal Devbhumi Dwarka said around 1300 people have been shifted to safer places so far In its latest bulletin the India Meteorological Department IMD said the extremely severe cyclonic storm was very likely to move northnortheast and cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi Gujarat and Karachi Pakistan by the June 15 noon as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 125135 kilometres per hours kmph gusting to 150 kmphCyclone Biparjoy which has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm barreled through Mumbai throwing operations of Mumbai Airport out of gear on the day The gusty winds and heavy rainfall brought by Cyclone Biparjoy caused flight cancellations significant disruptions and flight delays The cyclone s impact on one of India s busiest airports caused inconvenience and frustration among travellers They alleged lack of clear communication from airlines regarding rescheduled flights and alternative options added to their inconvenience Passengers scheduled to depart or arrive at the airport faced long waits and uncertainty as their flights were either delayed or cancelled This unforeseen situation left many travellers stranded searching for alternative travel arrangements Sensing the danger the Centre has asked Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to review the preparedness of central ministries agencies and Gujarat government to deal with the impending cyclone Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also paid a visit to the State Emergency Operation Center to review the preparedness of coastal districts of the state against possible cyclones He also held a video conference with all the officials of the potentially affected area In Mumbai the adverse weather conditions made it difficult for aircraft to take off and land safely The strong gusts and reduced visibility forced airport authorities to implement safety precautions including the temporary closure of runways These measures were necessary to ensure the wellbeing of passengers and crew members Passengers at Mumbai Airport expressed their frustration and disappointment with the flight delays caused by Cyclone Biparjoy Many travellers had to endure extended wait times uncertain about when their flights would depart Meanwhile amid the increasing threat of cyclone Biparjoy Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi held a meeting with the District Magistrate and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Dwarka Also read Cyclone Biparjoy nears Gujarat Orange alert issued gusts to reach 190 kmph