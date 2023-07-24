PM MODI CONDOLES DEATH OF MADAN DAS DEVI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the passing of senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader, Madan Das Devi. Devi who was 81 years old passed away on Monday early morning at a hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka. PM Modi praised Devi's unwavering commitment to the service of the nation throughout his life.

In addition to offering his sympathies, PM Modi fondly recollected his profound personal connection with Madan Das Devi, stating that he had learned valuable lessons from him over the years.

Prime Minister in his tweet said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Madan Das Devi ji. He dedicated his life to the service of the nation. I not only had a close association with him but also got to learn a lot from him. May God give strength to all the workers and family members in this hour of grief." Meanwhile, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju also took to the Twitter and expressed his deep grief over the demise of the senior RSS leader.

"Deeply saddened by the painful news of the sad demise of Former Sahasarakaryavah of RSS, Madan Das Devi ji. His wisdom and thoughts had always inspired me and all the devoted Karyakartas and patriotic people of India," Kiren Rijiju said.

Earlier the RSS in a tweet wrote, "Veteran RSS Pracharak, (Former Sahasarakaryavah, Former National Organising Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) Madan Das Devi ji (81years) passes away at 5 a.m. on Monday morning at Rashtrotthana Hospital, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru."