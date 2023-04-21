New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a highlevel meeting on Friday to review the situation concerning Indians in violencehit Sudan government sources said on Friday India on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is very tense and is focusing on ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the Indian community including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation The conflict is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country s military leadership The clashes are between Sudan s regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces RSF India on Thursday said that the situation in Sudan continues to be very tense and that the focus is on ensuring the safety of the Indian nationals Addressing the weekly media briefing here in the capital the Ministry of External Affairs spokersperson Arindam Bagchi said The situation on the ground continues to be very tense Our focus is on ensuring the safety of the individuals We are in touch with people through different channels Subsequently External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the worsening situation in Sudan with UN SecretaryGeneral Antonio Guterres and said the focus is really on how to get the diplomatic processes to yield the desired result of a workable ontheground observed ceasefire Jaishankar met Guterres and also discussed a range of issues including India s presidency of the G20 and the Ukraine conflict Jaishankar said the focus is really on how to get the diplomatic processes to yield the desired result of a workable ontheground observed ceasefireThis comes as around 200 people including an Indian national have been killed amid the ongoing clash between Sudans military the Sudanese Armed Forces SAF and the countrys government paramilitary force Rapid Support Forces RSF According to sources 30 Indians are stuck in Al Fashir amid the violence in Sudanese With agency inputs