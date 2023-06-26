PM MODI CHAIRS KEY MEETING WITH CABINET MINISTERS AFTER HIS STATE VISITS TO US EGYPT

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Delhi last night after concluding his US and Egypt state visits chaired a cabinet meeting in the national capital on Monday. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Hardeep Singh Puri along with senior officials attended the meeting. Earlier today Shah had met with PM Modi and briefed him on the developments in Manipur.

On Sunday Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh briefed Shah about the "evolving situation" in the State and said the State and central governments have been able to control the violence to "a great extent." An all-party meeting was held on Saturday by Amit Shah to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur.

The meeting, chaired by the Union Home Minister, was called to take stock of the situation in the violence-wracked state. BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas among other leaders were present in the meeting. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi early Monday after completing his maiden state visits to the United States and Egypt spanning six days.

PM Modi was received at the Palam airport by BJP national President JP Nadda, Union Minister of State Meenakashi Lekhi and various party MPs including Hans Raj Hans and Gautam Gambhir among others. Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to his Twitter handle to share glimpses of his first visit to Egypt. The video shows his arrival in the African country, meeting his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and interacting with members of the Indian diaspora.

Sharing the video on Twitter, PM Modi tagged the clip with a message stating, "My visit to Egypt was a historic one. It will add renewed vigour to India-Egypt relations and will benefit the people of our nations. I thank President @AlsisiOfficial, the Government and the people of Egypt for their affection." PM Modi was on a state visit to the US from June 21-24 and on a state visit to Egypt from June 24-25. (ANI)