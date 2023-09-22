New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen posing for photos with hordes of women MPs at the new Parliament building on the last day of the special session of parliament. The group of women MPs had gathered to celebrate the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill allowing them 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Cutting across party lines, the women MPs celebrated the historic moment by presenting bouquets to the Prime Minister and offering sweets to each other.

Calling it a defining moment in the nation's democratic journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill. He extended his gratitude to the Rajya Sabha members for voting in favour of the bill.

"I thank all the Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Such unanimous support is indeed gladdening", PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"This is not merely a legislation; it is a tribute to the countless women who have made our nation. India has been enriched by their resilience and contributions. As we celebrate today, we are reminded of the strength, courage, and indomitable spirit of all the women of our nation. This historic step is a commitment to ensuring their voices are heard even more effectively," he added

Sharing pictures with women MPS after the bill was passed in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, " Had the honor of meeting our dynamic women MPs who are absolutely thrilled at the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. It is gladdening to see the torchbearers of change come together to celebrate the very legislation they have championed."

"With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, India stands at the cusp of a brighter, more inclusive future with our Nari Shakti being at the core of this transformation," he added.